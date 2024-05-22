Olivia Dunne "feeling lucky" in perfect jeans for boyfriend's MLB game

Olivia Dunne went viral for her simple yet chic fashion from Lucky Brand, which she flaunted in a new TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / @livvy

Back in the 'Burgh to support her MLB boyfriend, Paul Skenes, Olivia had the perfect ballpark outfit thanks to Lucky Brand.

The label was Livvy's go-to fashion choice, where she decided among several cute choices that had her "feeling lucky," per a new TikTok!

After trying on everything from oversized jeans to a denim skirt, she ultimately chose to wear straight-leg jeans with a white button-down shirt tied over a simple white crop top tank.

"Feeling lucky in these jeans," she wrote.

Fans were loving her simple yet chic outfit as she stepped out to watch some baseball.

"Slayy queen," one fan said.

"Such a knock out!! Have fun fun," another added.

Paul, who the former LSU gymnastics star has been linked to since last summer, made his big league debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier this month.