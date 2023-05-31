Olivia Dunne flips and gives Baywatch beach vibes in sunny viral TikTok
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Would you go to the beach with Sports Illustrated model and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne?
The bikini queen is back on the beach!
After a year of working hard in NCAA gymnastics and entrepreneurship, Livvy is enjoying some fun in the sun, and wants you to tag along.
In her latest TikTok promoting Vuori, one of her NIL deal fashion brands, Dunne calls for fans to meet her at the beach while she twirls, flips, and Baywatch jogs in the sunshine.
Ending the viral clip with a kiss, Dunne's multimillion-strong followers bombarded her comments section, writing adoring messages to the LSU Tiger.
"Tell me what beach and I'm there," one fan commented.
"Ur prolly gone by now but thx for the Inv," another joked.
"You always seem most at home on the beach," another wrote.
"If a gymnast went to the beach and didn’t do a backflip, did they really go to the beach," another fan questioned.
As the highest-paid female student-athlete in the nation, Olivia Dunne could become the overall highest-paid athlete as she enters her final season with LSU gymnastics this fall.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy