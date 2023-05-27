Olivia Dunne flips into summer with impressive beach TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne may be making waves as Sports Illustrated's newest Swimsuit model, but the LSU Tiger is still that gymnast!

Bikini season has arrived for Olivia Dunne and in her latest TikTok, the LSU star gymnast showed off her gymnastics skills on the beach! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

The suns out which means for Olivia Dunne, bikini season is here!

After an eventful year of on the mats and in entrepreneurship, it looks like the athlete-influencer is finally starting to enjoy the warmer weather!

In her latest TikTok posted at the start of Memorial Day Weekend, the LSU star showed off her gymnastics skills on the beach in her new Vuori thong swimsuit.

Captioned, "some beach-nastics to start the summer off right:)," Dunne performed a standing pike off a rock to a near perfect landing.

In less than 24 hours, Livvy's clip saw over a million TikTok views and hundreds of thousands of likes and comments!

With a staggering 7.4 million followers on the platform, Dunne will try to surpass her most viral TikTok of them all, which has 40 million views, and is also a gymnastics clip.