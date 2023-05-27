Olivia Dunne flips into summer with impressive beach TikTok
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne may be making waves as Sports Illustrated's newest Swimsuit model, but the LSU Tiger is still that gymnast!
The suns out which means for Olivia Dunne, bikini season is here!
After an eventful year of on the mats and in entrepreneurship, it looks like the athlete-influencer is finally starting to enjoy the warmer weather!
In her latest TikTok posted at the start of Memorial Day Weekend, the LSU star showed off her gymnastics skills on the beach in her new Vuori thong swimsuit.
Captioned, "some beach-nastics to start the summer off right:)," Dunne performed a standing pike off a rock to a near perfect landing.
In less than 24 hours, Livvy's clip saw over a million TikTok views and hundreds of thousands of likes and comments!
With a staggering 7.4 million followers on the platform, Dunne will try to surpass her most viral TikTok of them all, which has 40 million views, and is also a gymnastics clip.
Fans react to Olivia Dunne's fliptastic TikTok
"Iconic," one fan wrote.
"10/10," another commented with a fire emoji.
"The body control is insane," another added.
"I would have smacked my face on that rock," another joked.
Olivia Dunne's spicy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit feature is currently available in stores and online, giving viewers even more beachy looks.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy