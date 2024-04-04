Will Olivia Dunne lead LSU gymnastics to national championships?

Fayetteville, Arkansas - LSU gymnastics has entered the postseason, and Olivia Dunne and the Tigers are looking to earn a trip to the national championships .

Get ready for a thrilling showdown as Olivia Dunne and the No. 2 LSU Tigers dive into the NCAA postseason this Thursday!

They're gearing up to face off against tough competition from Minnesota, Oregon State, and the victor of Boise State and BYU's first-round clash in the second round of the Fayetteville Regional night session.

Livvy has been on fire this season, delivering standout performances on the floor and bars.

She even nailed a perfect 10.0 on the balance beam!

As the Tigers hit the floor on Thursday, Olivia aims to keep the magic alive, dazzling the crowd and racking up big scores to propel her team to a top-two finish.

If the Tigers can clinch this, they'll secure a spot in Saturday's regional final. The stakes are high as the top two teams from the final will snag an automatic ticket to the national championships later this month.