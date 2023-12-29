Olivia Dunne gets seriously hyped for college gymnastics season

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Are you ready for Olivia Dunne 's final season of NCAA gymnastics? She certainly is!

Olivia Dunne is excited about the new NCAA gymnastics year kicking off, and is encouraging fans to come out strong for her 2024 season debut against Ohio State. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

As the New Year is just around the corner, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is getting pumped because you know what that means: NCAA gymnastics season is about to kick off!

The Tigers' first meet is lined up for the first week of the new year, and guess who they're facing? Ohio State!

Livvy is all set and raring to go.

The Tigers gymnastics team dropped a bunch of pictures on Instagram, including the All-American Livvy, to build up the hype for the upcoming gymnastics season.

Their caption? "Sights set on January 5th," alluding to their showdown with the Buckeyes.

Olivia reshared the picture to her Instagram story on Thursday, adding, "Be there or be squared."

She also shared a brand-new TikTok on Friday afternoon staring at an empty arena, noting, it's "even prettier filled with 13,000 tiger fans."

It's safe to say the athlete-influencer wants fans to come out on the fifth, and is excited to begin her final season of NCAA gymnastics with the Tigers.