Olivia Dunne gets wet and wild in "thirsty" TikTok reboot

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Even Olivia Dunne's archives go crazy viral!

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has TikTok fans going nuts over what appears to be an old video that is once again going viral after posting it Monday night.  © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Time to get drenched.

The LSU gymnast had fans going nuts over what appeared to be an old video.

On Monday night, Livvy shared a hilarious TikTok of herself wearing a baby blue bikini lying on the grass and being doused with water.

"I'm thirsty...refreshing," she lip-synched to a voiceover audio sample used in the viral clip.

While fans are unsure why the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model chose to have water dumped onto her face, Livvy said in the comments: "I clicked a 'one year ago today' button and this randomly posted. So if u see this, hi."

Dunne is skillful at producing content that allows her to go viral on social media, so it comes to no surprise that her old clips can garner millions of views too.

Fans react to Olivia Dunne's water drenched TikTok

Olivia Dunne's latest TikTok video saw over 2 million views, with hundreds of thousands likes and comments combined.
"Why are we bringing this trend back [crying laughter emoji]," one fan said.

"Borderline waterboarding… the dedication is unmatched," another added.

"Was the water cold?" one fan asked.

Fans may never know, but are loving the reboot nonetheless.

Olivia Dunne, who recently made huge waves for signing on to promote Accelerator sports drink, will enter her final year at LSU this fall.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

