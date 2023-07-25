Olivia Dunne gets wet and wild in "thirsty" TikTok reboot

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has TikTok fans going nuts over what appears to be an old video that is once again going viral after posting it Monday night. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Time to get drenched.

The LSU gymnast had fans going nuts over what appeared to be an old video.

On Monday night, Livvy shared a hilarious TikTok of herself wearing a baby blue bikini lying on the grass and being doused with water.

"I'm thirsty...refreshing," she lip-synched to a voiceover audio sample used in the viral clip.

While fans are unsure why the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model chose to have water dumped onto her face, Livvy said in the comments: "I clicked a 'one year ago today' button and this randomly posted. So if u see this, hi."

Dunne is skillful at producing content that allows her to go viral on social media, so it comes to no surprise that her old clips can garner millions of views too.