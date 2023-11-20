Olivia Dunne goes viral with "fav date" boyfriend
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne left fans mesmerized as she rocked a stunning blue dress alongside boyfriend Paul Skenes in a viral Instagram post.
The 21-year-old LSU gymnast is a beloved figure in the world of college athletics, raking in millions annually through NIL endorsements.
With a massive following of nearly 13 million across various social media platforms, Dunne keeps her fans updated on her globetrotting adventures.
In her most recent post, she and her boo looked picture-perfect. Dunne rocked a chic cobalt blue shirt and matching skirt. Her elegant ensemble was complemented by Skenes' classic black suit and yellow tie.
Dunne affectionately captioned the pictures, "My fav d8."
Fans showered Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes with thousands of messages, expressing their admiration and excitement for the stylish couple!
Fans react to Olivia Dunne and aul Skenes
Olivia Dunne's adorable post with Paul Skenes saw over 300,000 likes and 2,000 comments – and counting!
"What a good looking duo," one fan wrote under the Instagram post.
Another adoring fan said, "What a lucky gentleman!"
"you look good here," a third fan added.
Olivia is no stranger to posting about her relationship, posting last week about having landed a "big boy" in time for "cuffing season."
Dunne is set to begin her final NCAA gymnastics season against Ohio State in January 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@Livvy