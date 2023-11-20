Olivia Dunne goes viral with "fav date" boyfriend

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne left fans mesmerized as she rocked a stunning blue dress alongside boyfriend Paul Skenes in a viral Instagram post.

The 21-year-old LSU gymnast is a beloved figure in the world of college athletics, raking in millions annually through NIL endorsements.

With a massive following of nearly 13 million across various social media platforms, Dunne keeps her fans updated on her globetrotting adventures.

In her most recent post, she and her boo looked picture-perfect. Dunne rocked a chic cobalt blue shirt and matching skirt. Her elegant ensemble was complemented by Skenes' classic black suit and yellow tie.

Dunne affectionately captioned the pictures, "My fav d8."

Fans showered Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes with thousands of messages, expressing their admiration and excitement for the stylish couple!