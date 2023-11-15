Olivia Dunne flaunts "big boy" ahead of cuffing season
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - This cuffing season, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne won't be cuddling alone.
In case you've been living under a rock, the athlete-influencer bagged herself a catch - none other than former LSU baseball sensation turned MLB rookie Paul Skenes.
The dynamic duo decided to let the cat out of the bag over the summer, and needless to say, fans collectively lost their marbles.
Livvy's been making sure everyone knows about her newfound love, and in her latest TikTok hit, she flaunted Skenes just in time for cuffing season.
In this viral clip, Livvy shows off a cheeky grin and syncs up with SZA's beats, lip-syncing, "It's cuffing season / And now we've got a reason to get a big boy / I need a big boy / Give me a big boy."
Her caption? "Mission accomplished."
It appears Livvy's got the game on lock, and cuffing season just got a lot more interesting.
Fans react to Olivia Dunne's TikTok about "big boy" Paul Skenes
Olivia Dunne surely has a "big boy" in her boyfriend Paul Skenes.
The pitcher stands at a whopping 6-foot-6, likely making him the big spoon of the pair.
"Paul skenes is a big boy," one fan commented on the clip.
"Paul??" another fan questioned. "That’s my boy," Livvy confirmed.
Catch Livvy embark on her final NCAA gymnastics season beginning on Friday, January 5, 2024, against Ohio State - perhaps with her cuddle buddy in tow.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy