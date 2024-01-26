Olivia Dunne headlines new tell-all docuseries on college sports and NIL

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In an exciting twist, athlete and social media star Olivia Dunne is coming to a TV screen near you!

Olivia Dunne is set to headline a brand new docuseries hitting Prime Video that will follow the 2023-24 LSU athletic season NIL success! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Livvydunne

Since the NCAA's Name, Image, and Likeness law hit the scene, LSU has turned into the cool spot for it all – and leading the charge is none other than Olivia Dunne!

That's right, the LSU gymnast is not just killing it on the bars but she's also raking in the big bucks.

In fact, Livvy is the highest-paid female college athlete and the third-highest overall, just trailing behind USC's Bronny James and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.

But wait, there's more!

Get ready for an exclusive peek into the lives of these sports royals with a new docuseries hitting Prime Video.

It's called The Money Game, and LSU is giving you an all-access pass to the 2023-24 athletic season – both on and off the playing field.