Olivia Dunne headlines new tell-all docuseries on college sports and NIL
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In an exciting twist, athlete and social media star Olivia Dunne is coming to a TV screen near you!
Since the NCAA's Name, Image, and Likeness law hit the scene, LSU has turned into the cool spot for it all – and leading the charge is none other than Olivia Dunne!
That's right, the LSU gymnast is not just killing it on the bars but she's also raking in the big bucks.
In fact, Livvy is the highest-paid female college athlete and the third-highest overall, just trailing behind USC's Bronny James and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
But wait, there's more!
Get ready for an exclusive peek into the lives of these sports royals with a new docuseries hitting Prime Video.
It's called The Money Game, and LSU is giving you an all-access pass to the 2023-24 athletic season – both on and off the playing field.
Angel Reese, Flau'Jae Johnson, and Jayden Daniels to join Olivia Dunne in docuseries
In The Money Game, Olivia Dunne will be joined by All-American "Bayou Barbie" Angel Reese, SEC Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year and Roc Nation-signed rapper Flau’jae Johnson, and LSU's quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.
"The docuseries follows, in real time, a historic turning point in the NCAA upon policy changes on name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights – guaranteed to shape the trajectory of college sports forever – highlighted by the surreal experiences of LSU's top players, coaches, and administrators," Prime Video said in a press release.
"LSU, the flagship university of the state of Louisiana, is one of the most iconic brands in college athletics. LSU boasts an SEC-best 51 team national championships and is currently home to three of the top-10 collegiate earners in NIL."
The doc is set to be directed by Drea Cooper and produced by Campfire Studios, Axios Entertainment, and the legendary Shaquille O’Neal’s Jersey Legends.
Get ready for the ultimate behind-the-scenes look at Livvy, Angel, and all your NIL favs!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Livvydunne