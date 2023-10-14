Olivia Dunne levels up her gymnastics skills in viral beam video

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - This NCAA gymnastics season, Olivia Dunne is training to become the undisputed queen of the beam!

Olivia Dunne has been training hard for her final season of LSU Gynmastics. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / LSUgym

Known for her exquisite lines on the uneven bars, the 20-year-old athlete has now translated that elegance over to the balance beam.

Heading into her final season, Olivia has set out to expand her prowess even further.

During the summer offseason, Livvy has been diligently training to include a new event in her repertoire - the balance beam.

Fans can now look forward to witnessing their favorite gymnast perform on the beam this season, thanks to LSU Gymnastics sharing a sneak peek of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model's beam routine on their official Instagram.

"in her beam era," LSU captioned the impressive clip.

Fans raved over Livvy's beam in the comments, growing seriously excited for the upcoming season.

"Shes beaming. She is beam," one fan wrote.

"love seeing her practicing beam again!" another said.