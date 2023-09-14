Olivia Dunne makes hilarious confession about unfollowing people online

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Getting a follow-back from Olivia Dunne on social media feels as exciting as securing the golden ticket in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory!

Olivia Dunne shared a new TikTok hilariously capturing the awkwardness of running into someone you just unfollowed on social media. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Olivia Dunne is all about keeping that perfect ratio when it comes to her social media following and follower counts.

In a funny TikTok video shared on Wednesday, Dunne hilariously depicted the experience of unexpectedly meeting someone in person whom she had recently unfollowed on social media.

The 20-year-old gymnast stood frozen like a statue in a video where the audio featured a bustling street with blaring fire sirens.

The video's text read, "POV: You run into the person you recently unfollowed," while the camera slowly panned around her.

"Tryna keep that ratio right," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model said in the caption.

"Gotta keep that 1,000,000:1 ratio," fellow collegiate gymnast Ian Gauthier hilariously wrote in the comments.

"Staying focused on the goals!" one fan said.