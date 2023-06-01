Olivia Dunne reveals the secrets to her million dollar success

Nashville, Tennessee - Olivia Dunne 's million dollar secrets are out, and the LSU Tiger is sharing them with fans!

Olivia Dunne is the most-followed college athlete on the planet and recently offered the nation's top college football prospects million dollar advice on NIL. © Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The star gymnast and influencer is the most-followed college athlete on the planet!

That's right: not reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams or NCAA basketball champion Adama Sanogo, but LSU's Olivia Dunne.

Dunne has the largest brand out of the half a million-plus NCAA athletes out there, and is arguably the most notable.

On Wednesday, the queen of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals spoke to a group of the nation's top college football prospects at the On3 NIL Elite Series in Nashville.

During the conversation, the 20-year-old offered her biggest advice on balancing college sports with NIL endorsements and social media: audience engagement and consistency.

"It's about doing the uncomfortable," the highest-paid college athlete shared. "It's about being authentic and being consistent and doing what is uncomfortable."

Dunne's mother, Katherine, also shared words of wisdom about her daughter's success, revealing Olivia used a trial-and-error technique to gain a better understanding of her now multimillion strong fanbase.