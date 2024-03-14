Olivia Dunne reveals flipping amazing bedtime routine

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU star Olivia Dunne keeps the gymnastics spirit alive even when she's home alone, as she recently revealed in her quirky guilty pleasure!

In a TikTok clip that went viral, LSU star Olivia Dunne revealed how she keeps the gymnastics spirit alive even when she's home alone. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

In a TikTok clip that went viral on Wednesday, Livvy, who has a following of nearly eight million on the platform, gave viewers a peek into her solo routine.

In the video, Olivia showcases her talent by executing flawless backflips on her bed, all while tucking herself in for the night.

"This is how I get into bed every night," she joked in the caption.

Despite the clip receiving nearly "just" 200,000 views so far – a far cry from her usual million-view milestones – Livvy took it in stride, commenting, "What in the shadow ban is going on."

Nevertheless, fans who did find the video were amazed by her acrobatic skills and showered her with praise.