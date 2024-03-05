Olivia Dunne reveals what she's missing most this gymnastics season
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Will Olivia Dunne sneak away to New York City again soon?
Olivia Dunne recently jet-setted to the city that never sleeps to see her face on a Times Square billboard representing Nautica's 2024 Spring collection.
Now, back in Baton Rouge, she's feeling the absence of Manhattan's lively streets. Taking to Instagram, Dunne shared her thoughts on being back in Louisiana.
In an Instagram story, she posted a car selfie with the caption, "i be missin u nyc [crying emoji]."
Despite her return to Louisiana, the 21-year-old All-American gymnast remains one of the nation's most sought-after college athletes.
Currently, she's ranked as the highest-paid female college athlete and third-highest overall, behind USC's Bronny James and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders.
Thanks to her lucrative NIL deals with various brands spanning different business sectors, Livvy enjoys numerous trips during her downtime from LSU gymnastics. It seems her recent visit to the Big Apple has left her longing for more!
Olivia Dunne lands one of her biggest NIL deals to date
Last month, Olivia Dunne announced her massive partnership with Nautica as the face of their latest spring collection.
You can find the spring collection, as worn by the Sports Illustrated model herself, available for purchase on Nautica's website or at Macy's stores.
Gearing up for SEC championships later this month, Olivia Dunne and LSU gymnastics will be facing Auburn, George Washington, Texas Woman's on Friday in the Podium Challenge competition at 7 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne