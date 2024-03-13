Olivia Dunne gets emotional in reflection on gymnastics career

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - As Olivia Dunne prepares to take her final bow , the LSU gymnast took a moment to reflect on her journey with the team, leaving fans deeply moved.

"This year has been insanely fun. That's the best way to describe it. these girls are hilarious and freaking amazing at gymnastics," she reflected in a video posted on LSU Gymnastics' Instagram Tuesday.



Livvy, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the nation, has been a pillar of strength for LSU this season, showcasing her skills on the uneven bars and floor exercise.

The 22-year-old has extended her impact beyond the gym by breaking boundaries and becoming one of the first college athletes to feature as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.

"If I can give my freshman year self a piece of advice it would be to not be so nervous. These are the last years of gymnastics of life so just enjoy it," she added.