Olivia Dunne gets emotional in reflection on gymnastics career
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - As Olivia Dunne prepares to take her final bow, the LSU gymnast took a moment to reflect on her journey with the team, leaving fans deeply moved.
"This year has been insanely fun. That's the best way to describe it. these girls are hilarious and freaking amazing at gymnastics," she reflected in a video posted on LSU Gymnastics' Instagram Tuesday.
Livvy, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the nation, has been a pillar of strength for LSU this season, showcasing her skills on the uneven bars and floor exercise.
The 22-year-old has extended her impact beyond the gym by breaking boundaries and becoming one of the first college athletes to feature as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model.
"If I can give my freshman year self a piece of advice it would be to not be so nervous. These are the last years of gymnastics of life so just enjoy it," she added.
Olivia Dunne is gearing up for SEC Championship
Leading the SEC conference, Olivia Dunne and LSU gymnastics are on track to secure the conference championship this season.
The Tigers will travel down the street to New Orleans as they host fellow SEC teams in what is expected to be a tight race for the title.
Fans can anticipate watching Olivia compete in the floor exercise and possibly the balance beam during the championship.
