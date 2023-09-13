Olivia Dunne reveals her favorite type of athletes in viral TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - If you didn't know that Olivia Dunne has a thing for baseball players, well, you do now!

Olivia Dunne teased her fans on TikTok with a viral new video where she dishes on her favorite type of athletes. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livvy

The star LSU gymnast created a stir online when she revealed that she's dating former LSU baseball player and current MLB pitcher, Paul Skenes.

Since then, she's been playfully dropping hints about her relationship on TikTok, and in her latest viral video from Tuesday with over 800,000 views, Livvy posted pictures of herself bearing a muted expression with captions "He plays [baseball emoji], he plays [football emoji]."

In the final slide, she enthusiastically smiles over the caption, "He plays [baseball emoji]."

"I didn't hear you the first time," she joked under the second baseball reference.

After teasing fans with her love for baseball players, they couldn't help but tease Dunne back with hilarious comments.

"i have a 0 era in the mlb, lower than paul," one fan commented. "Wild," Dunne responded.

"That's crazy LSU actually just offered me to be on the baseball team," another added. "What a coinicidence!," Livvy said back.