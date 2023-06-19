Olivia Dunne reveals who – or what – has her heart!

Italy – It seems that Olivia Dunne is still on a high from living that dolce vita!

Olivia Dunne is still sharing photos from her jaunt in Italy. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Livvydunne

Viva Italia!

The LSU athlete and influencer is still having fun in the sun and still in a bathing suit, but across the pond.

The newly-minted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model rocked a black Black Vuori bikini in an Instagram post last week lounging on a yacht in Italy.

Now, she's used the same shots for a new TikTok post, where she reveals she's still dreaming about her Italian getaway.

"Italy has my [heart emoji]," she captioned the pics.

The carousel of shots is set to the catchy song Makeba by French singer Jain.

She also managed to clap back at some of her more creepy and nonsensical comments in hysterical fashion. The remarks have become commonplace from her 7.5 million followers.

"Livy I'm 6"8," one user wrote to shoot their shot in the comments section. "Congratulations," she replied.

"bath water flavored Italian ice," another wrote. "That's a new one," she shot back.

While it's unclear if the 20-year-old is still in Italy, she's surely been enjoying herself while there. Earlier this week she posted pics to her IG story and Snapchat that showed her taking a gondola ride in Venice and treating herself to a Gucci purse, on which she got her initials engraved at a Gucci boutique.