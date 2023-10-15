Olivia Dunne reveals why "beauty is pain" in viral game day TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - According to Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Olivia Dunne , beauty is pain and pain is beauty!

Olivia Dunne (l.) and her teammate Elena Arenas made a viral TikTok video where they revealed just how much beauty is pain for women. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Over the weekend, Livvy dressed up in a dazzling white jumpsuit to tailgate the LSU football game against Auburn, but she wasn't too thrilled about it.



Inspired by a fellow influencer Julia Ernst, Livvy and her teammate Elena Arenas made a TikTok video where they lip-synced to a common scenario: a woman suggesting calling an Uber because they might be late and a man insisting on walking instead.

The two Tiger gymnasts reenacted the scene with a twist, highlighting the pain women endure to look good.

The viral video shows them trying to walk in high heels but failing to take a single step.

Livvy's caption, "Beauty is pain," sums up the message of Saturday's video: women may dress to impress, but it often comes with real discomfort.