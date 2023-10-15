Olivia Dunne reveals why "beauty is pain" in viral game day TikTok

Olivia Dunne and her LSU teammate Elena Arenas made a viral TikTok video where they revealed just how much beauty is pain for women.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - According to Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Olivia Dunne, beauty is pain and pain is beauty!

Olivia Dunne (l.) and her teammate Elena Arenas made a viral TikTok video where they revealed just how much beauty is pain for women.
Over the weekend, Livvy dressed up in a dazzling white jumpsuit to tailgate the LSU football game against Auburn, but she wasn't too thrilled about it.

Inspired by a fellow influencer Julia Ernst, Livvy and her teammate Elena Arenas made a TikTok video where they lip-synced to a common scenario: a woman suggesting calling an Uber because they might be late and a man insisting on walking instead.

The two Tiger gymnasts reenacted the scene with a twist, highlighting the pain women endure to look good.

The viral video shows them trying to walk in high heels but failing to take a single step.

Livvy's caption, "Beauty is pain," sums up the message of Saturday's video: women may dress to impress, but it often comes with real discomfort.

Olivia Dunne scores passionate fan response with new TikTok

Per usual, Olivia's TikTok earned over half a million views and hundreds of thousands of likes and comments.

"Omg this always happens," one fan wrote.

"somebody see Livvy just hit the 'stanky leg?'" another added.

"That stank leg got me out of nowhere, I give this a 12/10," Ernst replied.


Olivia Dunne is set to open her final NCAA gymnastics season in January against Ohio State on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

