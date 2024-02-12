Olivia Dunne reveals why she was disappointed by Super Bowl halftime show

The Super Bowl halftime show had Olivia Dunne waiting for one particular artist she hoped to see perform that never appeared on stage leaving her perplexed.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Legend has it, that Olivia Dunne is still waiting!

The Super Bowl halftime show had Olivia Dunne waiting for one particular artist she hoped to see perform that never appeared on stage leaving her perplexed.
The Super Bowl halftime show had Olivia Dunne waiting for one particular artist she hoped to see perform that never appeared on stage leaving her perplexed.  © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, headlined by the iconic eight-time Grammy winner Usher, was an absolute spectacle!

The R&B legend dazzled the audience with a performance showcasing his greatest hits, and to top it off, he brought out none other than the legendary Grammy winners Alicia Keys, Ludacris, and Lil Jon.

Amid the star-studded lineup, though, LSU gymnast Dunne had her fingers crossed for a surprise appearance by one particular artist: Justin Bieber, with whom Usher has collaborated in the past.

Adele defends Taylor Swift, says she makes the NFL "more enjoyable to watch"
Adele Adele defends Taylor Swift, says she makes the NFL "more enjoyable to watch"

In a TikTok video that quickly went viral on game day, captioned "Bieber wya [sad emoji]," Livvy and her adorable pup, Roux, were glued to their TV screens, eagerly awaiting the appearance of the Baby singer.

But alas, the halftime show wrapped up with Bieber still seated in the stands, leaving the All-American gymnast disappointed and perplexed.

Olivia Dunne fangirls over Justin Bieber on TikTok

Based off Olivia Dunne's TikTok comments, she wasn't the only one hoping to see Justin Bieber hit the stage.
Based off Olivia Dunne's TikTok comments, she wasn't the only one hoping to see Justin Bieber hit the stage.  © Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

Judging by the flurry of comments on Olivia Dunne's TikTok, it seems she wasn't the lone ranger hoping for a Justin Bieber cameo during the halftime show!

"HAHAHHAHA OMG SAME," one fan wrote.

"u are so real livvy," another added.

Taylor Swift completes whirlwind trip ahead of Super Bowl: "She's coming!"
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift completes whirlwind trip ahead of Super Bowl: "She's coming!"

"Livvy has Bieber fever," another chimed in.

Despite her disappointment at not seeing the Biebs take the Super Bowl stage, Livvy didn't let her fans down over the weekend, leading her team to victory against conference rival Georgia.

She's gearing up for her next challenge and will be back on the floor this Friday, ready to face off against Auburn.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

More on Olivia Dunne: