Olivia Dunne reveals why she was disappointed by Super Bowl halftime show

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Legend has it, that Olivia Dunne is still waiting!

Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, headlined by the iconic eight-time Grammy winner Usher, was an absolute spectacle!

The R&B legend dazzled the audience with a performance showcasing his greatest hits, and to top it off, he brought out none other than the legendary Grammy winners Alicia Keys, Ludacris, and Lil Jon.

Amid the star-studded lineup, though, LSU gymnast Dunne had her fingers crossed for a surprise appearance by one particular artist: Justin Bieber, with whom Usher has collaborated in the past.

In a TikTok video that quickly went viral on game day, captioned "Bieber wya [sad emoji]," Livvy and her adorable pup, Roux, were glued to their TV screens, eagerly awaiting the appearance of the Baby singer.

But alas, the halftime show wrapped up with Bieber still seated in the stands, leaving the All-American gymnast disappointed and perplexed.