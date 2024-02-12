Olivia Dunne reveals why she was disappointed by Super Bowl halftime show
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Legend has it, that Olivia Dunne is still waiting!
Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, headlined by the iconic eight-time Grammy winner Usher, was an absolute spectacle!
The R&B legend dazzled the audience with a performance showcasing his greatest hits, and to top it off, he brought out none other than the legendary Grammy winners Alicia Keys, Ludacris, and Lil Jon.
Amid the star-studded lineup, though, LSU gymnast Dunne had her fingers crossed for a surprise appearance by one particular artist: Justin Bieber, with whom Usher has collaborated in the past.
In a TikTok video that quickly went viral on game day, captioned "Bieber wya [sad emoji]," Livvy and her adorable pup, Roux, were glued to their TV screens, eagerly awaiting the appearance of the Baby singer.
But alas, the halftime show wrapped up with Bieber still seated in the stands, leaving the All-American gymnast disappointed and perplexed.
Olivia Dunne fangirls over Justin Bieber on TikTok
Judging by the flurry of comments on Olivia Dunne's TikTok, it seems she wasn't the lone ranger hoping for a Justin Bieber cameo during the halftime show!
"HAHAHHAHA OMG SAME," one fan wrote.
"u are so real livvy," another added.
"Livvy has Bieber fever," another chimed in.
Despite her disappointment at not seeing the Biebs take the Super Bowl stage, Livvy didn't let her fans down over the weekend, leading her team to victory against conference rival Georgia.
She's gearing up for her next challenge and will be back on the floor this Friday, ready to face off against Auburn.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy