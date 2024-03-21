Olivia Dunne's viral baseball crossover has fans going bananas

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne just delivered the baseball crossover of the year, and it's totally bananas!

Olivia Dunne (l.) took her love for baseball to new heights by teaming up with viral sensations the Savannah Bananas for an epic dance-off. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

We all know Olivia's a big baseball fan, and not just of the sport itself. She's got a clear affinity for its players, too; just ask her boyfriend, MLB star Paul Skenes!

In her latest TikTok, Livvy took her love for America's pastime to new heights by teaming up with the viral sensations the Savannah Bananas for a wildly entertaining dance-off.

The clip, which has racked up nearly half a million views since it was shared on Wednesday, showcases Olivia dancing to the popular That's My Best Friend trend before seamlessly transitioning to the role of videographer.

Then, the Savannah Bananas' own star, Jackson Olson, steals the spotlight with his infectious moves.

Jackson, sporting his trademark kilt, hilariously grooved to the beat, captivating Livvy's fans and creating a sensation.



"@thesavbananas kilt goes crazy," the Sports Illustrated model wrote in the caption.