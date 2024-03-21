Olivia Dunne's viral baseball crossover has fans going bananas
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne just delivered the baseball crossover of the year, and it's totally bananas!
We all know Olivia's a big baseball fan, and not just of the sport itself. She's got a clear affinity for its players, too; just ask her boyfriend, MLB star Paul Skenes!
In her latest TikTok, Livvy took her love for America's pastime to new heights by teaming up with the viral sensations the Savannah Bananas for a wildly entertaining dance-off.
The clip, which has racked up nearly half a million views since it was shared on Wednesday, showcases Olivia dancing to the popular That's My Best Friend trend before seamlessly transitioning to the role of videographer.
Then, the Savannah Bananas' own star, Jackson Olson, steals the spotlight with his infectious moves.
Jackson, sporting his trademark kilt, hilariously grooved to the beat, captivating Livvy's fans and creating a sensation.
"@thesavbananas kilt goes crazy," the Sports Illustrated model wrote in the caption.
Olivia Dunne joins forces with Savannah Bananas for viral dance-off
Fans couldn't get enough of the Olivia Dunne and Savannah Bananas crossover, flooding the LSU gymnast's comments to rave over the dynamic duo.
"Absolutely kilt," Olson wrote.
"Jackson Olson vs Paul skenes in a hitting vs pitching matchup?" one fan hilariously commented.
"The crossover I didn’t know I needed," another added.
Given her love of baseball, can we expect to see more of Olivia Dunne making cameos with the Savannah Bananas in the near future?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy