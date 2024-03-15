Olivia Dunne cheers for boyfriend Paul Skenes as MLB gets in on the fun: "Slayed that!"
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - The end of Olivia Dunne's spring break took an exciting turn as she cheered on her boo, MLB pitcher Paul Skenes, during his game against the Baltimore Orioles.
In a break from her usual gymnastics and trend clips, the college athlete-influencer showcased her support for Skenes as he pitched for the Pirates on Thursday, even though they lost to Baltimore.
Despite the loss, Skenes seemed to have won Livvy's heart as she enthusiastically cheered him on with "woooo" and "come on Paul" chants in a viral TikTok clip.
The video has already garnered nearly a million views and counting, drawing attention from the baseball world, too.
MLB's official account comment about her oversized computer, and prompted a playful exchange.
"Your computer is too big how'd you get that thing through the door," MLB joked. "A forklift," Livvy wrote back.
Even the Pirates' official TikTok account chimed in, saying, "Let’s go Bucs."
It's safe to say that not online is Olivia Dunne a huge fan of MLB and the Pittsburgh Pirates, but their her fans, too!
Olivia Dunne shouts out her man on Instagram
On Instagram, Olivia continued to support her boyfriend Paul.
The LSU gymnast shared a post from MLB on her Instagram story showcasing Skenes' pitch against the No. 1 overall prospect, Jackson Holliday.
"Slayed that," she commented, confirming her approval.
On Friday, Olivia Dunne will turn the attention of her cheers to her teammates as they prepares to face North Carolina on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy