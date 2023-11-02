Olivia Dunne serves more epic Halloween lewks and rates her look-a-likes

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Halloween might be over, but Olivia Dunne is still in the spooky spirit!

Still on cloud nine from her costume, Olivia Dunne posted more pictures from her festive Halloween night on social media, driving fans absolutely bonkers. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

This Halloween season, the LSU All-American gymnast and social media sensation dressed up as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones in an epic costume that had her fans going wild.

What made her stand out from the rest was her impeccable dedication to every detail of her costume, perfectly capturing the majestic spirit of Daenerys Targaryen.

Still on cloud nine and in the spirit, Livvy posted even more pictures from her festive night on Instagram and TikTok, where fans still raved over her look.

"Oops, you just broke the internet," one fan said on Instagram.

"what a way to start november," another fan wrote on TikTok.