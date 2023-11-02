Olivia Dunne serves more epic Halloween lewks and rates her look-a-likes
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Halloween might be over, but Olivia Dunne is still in the spooky spirit!
This Halloween season, the LSU All-American gymnast and social media sensation dressed up as Khaleesi from Game of Thrones in an epic costume that had her fans going wild.
What made her stand out from the rest was her impeccable dedication to every detail of her costume, perfectly capturing the majestic spirit of Daenerys Targaryen.
Still on cloud nine and in the spirit, Livvy posted even more pictures from her festive night on Instagram and TikTok, where fans still raved over her look.
"Oops, you just broke the internet," one fan said on Instagram.
"what a way to start november," another fan wrote on TikTok.
Olivia Dunne rates Livvy Halloween costumes
Just like fellow LSU Tiger Angel Reese, dressing as Olivia Dunne herself quickly became a top pick for fans looking to create attention-grabbing costumes.
The 21-year-old's dedicated followers proudly sported their Livvy-inspired outfits across the web, and in a viral TikTok video, the gymnastics sensation personally rated their creative looks.
From couples donning outfits depicting Livvy and her MLB boyfriend Paul Skenes, to costumes that paid tribute to the gymnast solor, Dunne had no option but to award these epic looks a flawless 10, even crowning one costume an 11/10 – whoa!
"Apparently some people dressed up like me, which is crazy to even think about," she said in the clip. "Not a single miss."
Dunne will begin competing in her final NCAA season with LSU gymnastics on Friday, January 5, 2024 against Ohio State.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne