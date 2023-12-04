Olivia Dunne shares hilarious video from first NFL game with boyfriend Paul Skenes
New Orleans, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne can finally cross the NFL off her list!
The LSU Tigers All-American gymnast broke new ground on Sunday by attending her first NFL game with friends and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, cheering on the New Orleans Saints against the Detroit Lions.
Despite the Saints falling short to the Lions with a score of 33-28, Olivia shared her exhilarating experience on an Instagram Story, giving fans a glimpse of her foray into the NFL scene.
The social media influencer also brought her playful spirit to TikTok, treating viewers to a viral video highlighting the hilarious differences between her and her boyfriend during the football showdown.
In the video, while Paul was fully engrossed in the game, Livvy hilariously revealed her attention was captivated by the cheerleaders flipping on the sidelines.
It seems the Sports Illustrated star brought her own unique flair to the football experience, and fans couldn't get enough!
Olivia Dunne prepares to bid farewell to LSU gymnastics
As Olivia prepares for her last year in NCAA gymnastics, she is getting ready to say goodbye to competitive gymnastics after an outstanding tenure with the team.
Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Livvy has committed herself to broadening her competitive repertoire by adding the balance beam into her competitive events.
She is set to begin her final season with LSU gymnastics in January, facing off against Ohio State.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy