Olivia Dunne shares hilarious video from first NFL game with boyfriend Paul Skenes

New Orleans, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne can finally cross the NFL off her list!

Olivia Dunne broke new ground on Sunday, attending her first NFL game and was hilariously captivated by the cheerleaders on the sidelines over the actual game. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

The LSU Tigers All-American gymnast broke new ground on Sunday by attending her first NFL game with friends and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, cheering on the New Orleans Saints against the Detroit Lions.

Despite the Saints falling short to the Lions with a score of 33-28, Olivia shared her exhilarating experience on an Instagram Story, giving fans a glimpse of her foray into the NFL scene.

The social media influencer also brought her playful spirit to TikTok, treating viewers to a viral video highlighting the hilarious differences between her and her boyfriend during the football showdown.

In the video, while Paul was fully engrossed in the game, Livvy hilariously revealed her attention was captivated by the cheerleaders flipping on the sidelines.

It seems the Sports Illustrated star brought her own unique flair to the football experience, and fans couldn't get enough!