Will Olivia Dunne score a perfect 10 this gymnastics season?

Olivia Dunne is going all out in her training, determined to push the envelope and leave the judges with no choice but to give her routines a perfect 10. © STEW MILNE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

This gymnastics offseason, the college superstar is going all out in preparation for her final year of competitive gymnastics.

The All-American gymnast has been treating her fans daily to exciting glimpses of her training, sharing clips on social media of her performances on the uneven bars and balance beam.

In her past seasons competing for the Tigers, Olivia Dunne has put her picture-perfect skills on full display, achieving scores as high as 9.925, just shy of a perfect 10, on the uneven bars.

Will she finally conquer that elusive perfect 10 in her last season at LSU?

Livvy's relentless dedication is evident in her viral training posts that focus on her perfecting her form and acrobatic skills.

The Sports Illustrated model is seemingly on a mission to challenge the judges and claim that ultimate, coveted score.