Olivia Dunne shares what she really thinks of viral "wrinkled Livvy" TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - While some may see gray hairs as a sign of wisdom, model-gymnast Olivia Dunne doesn't want to see any fading strands anytime soon.

In a hilarious TikTok, Olivia Dunne used a filter that compared her present self with an "older-aged" Livvy, and it's safe to say she is not here for it! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Olivia Dunne is seemingly on top of the world.

Living her youth in a star-studded manner, at just 20-years-old, she has gone from being one of the first-ever college athletes featured in Sports Illustrated as a swimsuit model to captivating the fashion world with a glamorous ELLE feature.

Unheard of, right?

And while the LSU star gymnast isn't even in her prime just yet, Livvy isn't looking forward to getting old – or at least to bearing wrinkles.

In a hilarious TikTok, Dunne used a filter comparing her present self with an older-aged Livvy, and it's safe to say that she was not here for it!