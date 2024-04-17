Olivia Dunne shows off cowgirl flair in Texas for NCAA championships
Fort Worth, Texas - The LSU gymnastics squad, led by the spirited Olivia Dunne, has touched down in Texas for the NCAA gymnastics championship, and they're ready to dazzle!
As reigning SEC champs and second place in the national ranks, the Tigers are aiming to outshine their competition, including powerhouse Oklahoma.
Livvy gave fans a peek into their Lone Star State arrival via Instagram, sporting a feathered "Geaux" cowboy hat alongside her teammates.
"The tigz have arrived..." she wrote on her Instagram story, setting the tone for their Texas takeover.
And oh, did fans get a kick out of the fun fashion statement! The LSU gymnastics Instagram account shared a post showcasing the full glory of Livvy's cowboy hat antics.
But Olivia isn't just about the style game; she's been setting the competition floor ablaze all season long.
From standout performances on the floor and bars to a flawless 10.0 exhibition routine on the balance beam, she's been unstoppable!
Will Olivia Dunne lead LSU past the NCAA semifinals?
This weekend, fans can expect Livvy to bring her A-game to the floor and vault lineup during Thursday's semifinal showdown.
LSU will be up against Arkansas, California, and Stanford, with the top two teams advancing to the national championship to face off against the best from the second semifinal, which includes Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, and Utah.
It's certain to be a showdown worth tuning in for!
Olivia Dunne and LSU gymnastics will compete in the semifinal on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / lsugym & JAMES GILBERT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP