Olivia Dunne stars in hilarious ManningCast audition clip!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - While Olivia Dunne is certainly a sensation in the world of gymnastics and TikTok, does she have enough stardust for NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning? A hilarious new video for the brothers' ESPN show has the answer!

Olivia Dunne hilariously auditioned to be a host for the third season of the Manningcast for the legendary NFL quarterbacks Payton and Eli Manning. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / LivvyDunne / Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Olivia Dunne is no stranger to hosting!

From being a presenter at the 2023 ESPY awards to dazzling red carpets, she knows exactly how to captivate her audience's attention.

So it makes a lot of sense that Livvy would audition to be a host for the third season of ManningCast, an alternate live TV broadcast to ESPN's Monday Night Football hosted by the Manning brothers.

Dressed in a vibrant LSU leotard, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model made a laugh-out-loud cameo in a promo video for the upcoming series, which is apparently looking for "a third host."

Sharing the screen with a stellar cast that includes Tom Brady, Mike Tyson, DJ Khaled, and Reese Witherspoon, Livvy also pitched to the two former QBs – who might not be all that familiar with her game.

"So what would we know you from?" Eli asks.

"Have you heard of TikTok?" is the gymnast's response. When Peyton says "Sure," an incredulous Olivia asks, "Really?" – to which the former Colts player admits his ignorance.