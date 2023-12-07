Olivia Dunne stuns in Forbes 30 for 30 photoshoot

New York, New York - Olivia Dunne continues to ride a wave of success! The star athlete secured another remarkable accolade this week after earning a spot on Forbes' prestigious 30 Under 30 list.

The LSU All-American gymnast, previously recognized as one of Forbes' Top Content Creators, shared the exciting news on Instagram, treating fans to a dazzling display of her Forbes photos.

In the first photo, Dunne channels her inner America's Next Top Model, delivering a fierce gaze that captivates the camera. The second photo showcases her poised elegance as she sits gracefully, revealing her chic ensemble – a stylish black crop shirt paired with sleek black slacks and complemented by sophisticated white pointed-toe heels.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement, showering Dunne with congratulatory praises in the comments section. The gymnastics sensation continues to make waves and leave a lasting impression on both the sports world and the realm of content creation.

"That's my president," fellow influencer Breese Maroc jokingly wrote.

"The most deserving," actor Lily Chee said.

Olivia Dunne's fashion tour de force

Olivia Dunne embraced her rookie status by gracing the pages of the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.
Olivia Dunne embraced her rookie status by gracing the pages of the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.  © ALBERTO TAMARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Dunne also recently made waves in the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

She took her star power to the picturesque Porto in Portugal, treating fans to a magical behind-the-scenes peek through viral Instagram and TikTok posts.

The 21-year-old radiated summer vibes as she flaunted a chic sky blue-and-white plaid bikini that perfectly complemented the scenic backdrop.

Not stopping there, she showcased her style in a pristine white bathing suit, adding a touch of flair with a stylishly knitted crop cover-up.

With each post, Dunne brought a sense of fun and fashion to her rookie debut, leaving followers enchanted by her sun-soaked adventure in the world of swimsuit glamour.

Dunne will compete in her final NCAA gymnastics season starting this spring.

