Olivia Dunne stuns in Forbes 30 for 30 photoshoot

New York, New York - Olivia Dunne continues to ride a wave of success! The star athlete secured another remarkable accolade this week after earning a spot on Forbes' prestigious 30 Under 30 list.

Olivia Dunne made it on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list and celebrated the achievement with a stunning photoshoot. © Screenshot/Instagram/Olivia Dunne

The LSU All-American gymnast, previously recognized as one of Forbes' Top Content Creators, shared the exciting news on Instagram, treating fans to a dazzling display of her Forbes photos.



In the first photo, Dunne channels her inner America's Next Top Model, delivering a fierce gaze that captivates the camera. The second photo showcases her poised elegance as she sits gracefully, revealing her chic ensemble – a stylish black crop shirt paired with sleek black slacks and complemented by sophisticated white pointed-toe heels.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement, showering Dunne with congratulatory praises in the comments section. The gymnastics sensation continues to make waves and leave a lasting impression on both the sports world and the realm of content creation.

"That's my president," fellow influencer Breese Maroc jokingly wrote.

"The most deserving," actor Lily Chee said.