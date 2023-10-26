Olivia Dunne takes jab at The New York Times in devilish TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Did Olivia Dunne get the last laugh?

Olivia Dunne took a playful jab at The New York Times over a controversial article the publication produced in November about the star LSU gymnast. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvy

The 21-year-old LSU gymnast known for her social media prowess made headlines in The New York Times last November in a controversial article titled, "New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells."

Fast-forward a year and Dunne has maintained her dominance in securing big Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, emerging as the highest-paid woman college athlete.

Amidst her impressive array of endorsements and continued success, Dunne decided to playfully respond to The New York Times with a new viral TikTok.

In a photo-video clip captioned, "Get with the times," she teased the prestigious publication, seemingly getting the last laugh.

The opening shot of Dunne's video showcased her in an LSU leotard poised behind the balance beam, with text reading, "Me and the..."

The subsequent image was a screenshot of The Times article, cheekily labeled "Devil."