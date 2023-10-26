Olivia Dunne takes jab at The New York Times in devilish TikTok
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Did Olivia Dunne get the last laugh?
The 21-year-old LSU gymnast known for her social media prowess made headlines in The New York Times last November in a controversial article titled, "New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells."
Fast-forward a year and Dunne has maintained her dominance in securing big Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals, emerging as the highest-paid woman college athlete.
Amidst her impressive array of endorsements and continued success, Dunne decided to playfully respond to The New York Times with a new viral TikTok.
In a photo-video clip captioned, "Get with the times," she teased the prestigious publication, seemingly getting the last laugh.
The opening shot of Dunne's video showcased her in an LSU leotard poised behind the balance beam, with text reading, "Me and the..."
The subsequent image was a screenshot of The Times article, cheekily labeled "Devil."
Why did Olivia Dunne shade The New York Times?
Olivia Dunne's TikTok jab was also set to a sound clip which sings, "Me and the devil."
It garnered over half a million views and received a wave of support from fans, who didn't hesitate to rally behind the LSU gymnast.
"100% a hit piece. There’s a reason I’m not a fan of the Times," one fan wrote, siding with Dunne.
"Get that bag livvy!!!" another added.
"New York Times is not with the Times," one fan wrote.
Olivia Dunne will compete in her final NCAA gymnastics season this year, with LSU gymnastics getting things underway in January.
