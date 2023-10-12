Olivia Dunne teases fans in boyfriend's hand-me-downs

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne can rock any fashion, including her boyfriend's oversized military clothing!

Olivia Dunne showed her sense of patriotism as she proudly sported her boyfriend Paul Skenes' clothes. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livvy

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a lighthearted moment on her TikTok, playfully donning her boyfriend's clothing.

Despite being in her final season as an LSU gymnast, Dunne continues to stay a hot topic on social media! As she embraces her senior year, she's been delighting her followers with engaging content on Instagram and TikTok.

In her latest post, Dunne showed off her sense of patriotism as she proudly sported clothes from her boyfriend, No. 1 MLB Draft pick Paul Skenes!

The clip featured the gymnast dancing in Skenes' Air Force hoodie, set to the backdrop of the trending phrase, "My pronouns are U-S-A!"

Skenes' oversized hoodie cleverly concealed Dunne's attire underneath, creating the illusion that she was wearing only his outerwear.

The video's caption humorously read, "Me whenever I wear by bf’s hand-me-downs," accompanied by emojis like a saluting face and the American flag.