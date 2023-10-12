Olivia Dunne teases fans in boyfriend's hand-me-downs
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne can rock any fashion, including her boyfriend's oversized military clothing!
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a lighthearted moment on her TikTok, playfully donning her boyfriend's clothing.
Despite being in her final season as an LSU gymnast, Dunne continues to stay a hot topic on social media! As she embraces her senior year, she's been delighting her followers with engaging content on Instagram and TikTok.
In her latest post, Dunne showed off her sense of patriotism as she proudly sported clothes from her boyfriend, No. 1 MLB Draft pick Paul Skenes!
The clip featured the gymnast dancing in Skenes' Air Force hoodie, set to the backdrop of the trending phrase, "My pronouns are U-S-A!"
Skenes' oversized hoodie cleverly concealed Dunne's attire underneath, creating the illusion that she was wearing only his outerwear.
The video's caption humorously read, "Me whenever I wear by bf’s hand-me-downs," accompanied by emojis like a saluting face and the American flag.
Fans react to Olivia Dunne's TikTok wearing boyfriend's clothes
As with many of Dunne's TikToks, her latest post quickly became a sensation.
The video garnered close to 1 million views and received over 100,000 likes. The comment section was flooded with messages from hundreds of her enthusiastic fans.
"Paul [Skenes] got the drip but drip king lives up to his name," one fan said.
“WE NEED MORE SKENES CONTENT,” another added.
"Paul Skenes got some style," said a third.
Olivia Dunne will begin her final season of NCAA gymnastics in January 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livvy