Olivia Dunne's horse-riding ways send TikTokers into a tizzy!

Frisco, Texas - There's a new sheriff in town, and her name is Olivia Dunne !

Olivia Dunne turned heads at the Academy of Country Music Awards by riding a sheriff's horse while rocking her red carpet attire. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Livvydunne

The New Jersey native is increasingly embracing the country lifestyle.

The new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model made a splash at the Academy of Country Music Awards and turned heads on the red carpet in a gorgeous silver glittery gown.

The highlight of the evening, however, was captured in a video shared on TikTok, featuring Dunne riding a sheriff's horse barefoot while rocking her evening gown.

With country duo Big & Rich's hit song, "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" playing in the background, Livvy showed off her horse-riding skills, which many raved over in the comments section.

"I'm a cowboy," one fan sarcastically commented.

"I'm jealous of that horse," another added.

It's clear that Livvy is embracing the cowgirl lifestyle.

Her interest in country culture has become increasingly evident, as Livvy's been posting TikToks about preferring cowboy fashion and admitting that country boys are her type.