Olivia Dunne wows with new Sports Illustrated snaps: "No boys allowed"
Hollywood, Florida - Gymnastics sensation Olivia Dunne once again took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse into her glamorous life, and this time, it was from the glittering Sports Illustrated 60th Anniversary celebration night!
The former LSU star and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared a carousel of pictures with the playful caption, "No boys allowed," showcasing an unforgettable girls' night out with fellow Sports Illustrated beauties.
Olivia, renowned for her athletic prowess and engaging social media presence, posed alongside a dazzling lineup of models, including golf influencer Paige Spiranac, social media star Xandra Pohl, actor Kristen Harper, fitness guru Katie Austin, swimsuit icon Brooks Nader, fashionista Ellie Thumann, and the legendary Tyra Banks.
The collection of photos radiated pure joy and camaraderie, perfectly capturing the essence of a night filled with glitz, glam, and unfiltered fun.
The accompanying snaps showcased the group's antics, from striking poses on the red carpet to indulging in delicious pizza and McDonald's – because what's a celebration without a little cheat meal, right?
Olivia Dunne's smize with Tyra Banks becomes fan-favorite moment
The night was a perfect blend of high fashion and laid-back fun as they showed fans the real, unfiltered moments.
A fan highlight of Olivia's carousel post featured the iconic Tyra Banks giving a fierce pose that only she can deliver, with Olivia and the other models mimicking her in a playful homage to the legend.
The post's grand finale was a group selfie taken by Olivia herself, capturing the joy and excitement of the night in one perfect snapshot.
The comments section was flooded with admiration and praise, as fans and fellow athletes alike applauded the post's fun and authentic vibe.
"This is everything! Love seeing you all having a blast!" wrote one follower, while another chimed in, "Absolute queens! Pizza and glam – best combo ever!"
Olivia Dunne's latest Instagram post from the Sports Illustrated 60th Anniversary celebration is a testament to the power of female friendship and the joy of celebrating in style!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / @Livvydunne