Olivia Dunne wows with new Sports Illustrated snaps: "No boys allowed"

Hollywood, Florida - Gymnastics sensation Olivia Dunne once again took to Instagram to give her fans a glimpse into her glamorous life, and this time, it was from the glittering Sports Illustrated 60th Anniversary celebration night!

Olivia Dunne's latest Instagram post from the Sports Illustrated 60th Anniversary party stole the show on social media! © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / @Livvydunne

The former LSU star and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared a carousel of pictures with the playful caption, "No boys allowed," showcasing an unforgettable girls' night out with fellow Sports Illustrated beauties.



Olivia, renowned for her athletic prowess and engaging social media presence, posed alongside a dazzling lineup of models, including golf influencer Paige Spiranac, social media star Xandra Pohl, actor Kristen Harper, fitness guru Katie Austin, swimsuit icon Brooks Nader, fashionista Ellie Thumann, and the legendary Tyra Banks.

The collection of photos radiated pure joy and camaraderie, perfectly capturing the essence of a night filled with glitz, glam, and unfiltered fun.

The accompanying snaps showcased the group's antics, from striking poses on the red carpet to indulging in delicious pizza and McDonald's – because what's a celebration without a little cheat meal, right?