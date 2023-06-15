Want to FaceTime Olivia Dunne? Her new TikTok may make you think again!

Italy - Do you want to FaceTime Olivia Dunne ? Well keep dreaming!

Olivia Dunne is not a fan of FaceTiming, and the LSU gymnast made her feelings about the Apple feature clear in a hilarious viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Whether FaceTiming is appropriate sparked a heated debate in the sports world earlier this month thanks to the broadcasters of the 2023 NBA Finals preshow.

While many fans and commentators seem to be split down the middle when it comes to FaceTime calls, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is seemingly against it!

In a new viral TikTok video, Dunne made it clear that she is not a fan of the Apple feature.

"If he really wanted to talk face-to-face he would teleport," she captioned the post.

Dunne then hilariously "faints" several times with the message "Can we FaceTime?" plastered all over the clip.

With over half a million views and hundreds of comments, many fans sided with Livvy's FaceTime stance, while others were curious as to who the "he" is that she's referring to.