Want to FaceTime Olivia Dunne? Her new TikTok may make you think again!
Whether FaceTiming is appropriate sparked a heated debate in the sports world earlier this month thanks to the broadcasters of the 2023 NBA Finals preshow.
While many fans and commentators seem to be split down the middle when it comes to FaceTime calls, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is seemingly against it!
In a new viral TikTok video, Dunne made it clear that she is not a fan of the Apple feature.
"If he really wanted to talk face-to-face he would teleport," she captioned the post.
Dunne then hilariously "faints" several times with the message "Can we FaceTime?" plastered all over the clip.
With over half a million views and hundreds of comments, many fans sided with Livvy's FaceTime stance, while others were curious as to who the "he" is that she's referring to.
Fans react to Olivia Dunne's Anti-FaceTime TikTok
Per usual, Olivia Dunne's fans flooded her comment section with their thoughts about her latest viral TikTok.
"for real," LSU teammate KJ Johnson commented, agreeing with Livvy's opinion on FaceTiming.
"This is about Baby Gonk," one fan joked about the 10-year-old football sensation Livvy has been seen in clips with lately.
"She’s talking about Paul Skenes," another added.
"Who are you FaceTiming?" a fan questioned.
FaceTiming may be easier for some, but when you're the highest-paid female college athlete and securing major brand deals, who has time to jump on a call?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy