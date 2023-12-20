Did Olivia Rodrigo drop a hint about her new romance on Instagram?

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo gave a subtle nod to her new romance in a photo dump shared to social media on Tuesday!

Olivia Rodrigo subtly paid tribute to her rumored new beau, Louis Partridge, in her latest social media post. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

The 20-year-old star shared four new photos to Instagram, complete with an emoji caption including a Santa Claus, kiss, heart, and butterfly.

The first snap was a mirror selfie taken while brushing her teeth, but it was the second photo that got fans buzzing, as many believe her rumored new boyfriend, Louis Partridge, took the photo.

Her outfit appears to be the same as one of her recent outings with the British actor, fueling theories that he was behind the camera.

But Olivia doubled down with another nod to Louis, as her final photo, which was another selfie, saw her rocking the same baseball hat he wore during another of their recent dates.

Amid swirling dating rumors, the pair seemed to make things official with some major PDA in New York. Since then, the duo has been spotted out together on several occasions, including a romantic getaway to a small town upstate.