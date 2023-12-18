Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge enjoy another cozy outing in NYC
New York, New York - After hard-launching their romance in the Big Apple, Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have been spotted on another day out over the weekend.
On Saturday, the 20-year-old singer was photographed out with Louis as the pair bundled up for a cozy day out in Manhattan.
In snaps obtained by the Daily Mail, Olivia was seen rocking a turtleneck sweater with a long black coat paired with sunglasses and a beanie.
The 20-year-old British actor matched her style with his own beanie, gray sweater, and dark pants.
Romance rumors have surrounded the pair since October, but nothing was made properly official until they were caught making out in New York last Wednesday.
Louis has been spending time in the Big Apple to support Olivia amid her many recent live performances, including Jingle Ball and Saturday Night Live.
According to recent reports, the pair first connected earlier this year and have been "inseparable" ever since.
When did Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge start dating?
Olivia and Louis spent Halloween with mutual friends in London, soon sparking chatter about a potential romance when photos of the pair with their arms around one another went viral.
Inside sources then dished that the pair were introduced through friends earlier in the year and had been texting regularly ever since.
The Grammy winner was last linked to DJ and socialite Zack Bia, whom she dated for a few months in 2022.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / PA Images & ZUMA Wire