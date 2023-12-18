Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge enjoy another cozy outing in NYC

New York, New York - After hard-launching their romance in the Big Apple, Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have been spotted on another day out over the weekend.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge were spotted in New York together shortly after seemingly making their romance official. © Collage: IMAGO / PA Images & ZUMA Wire

On Saturday, the 20-year-old singer was photographed out with Louis as the pair bundled up for a cozy day out in Manhattan.

In snaps obtained by the Daily Mail, Olivia was seen rocking a turtleneck sweater with a long black coat paired with sunglasses and a beanie.



The 20-year-old British actor matched her style with his own beanie, gray sweater, and dark pants.

Romance rumors have surrounded the pair since October, but nothing was made properly official until they were caught making out in New York last Wednesday.

Louis has been spending time in the Big Apple to support Olivia amid her many recent live performances, including Jingle Ball and Saturday Night Live.

According to recent reports, the pair first connected earlier this year and have been "inseparable" ever since.