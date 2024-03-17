Olivia Rodrigo's rumored boyfriend Louis Partridge breaks silence on romance

London, UK - Louis Partridge has opened up about his rumored romance with Olivia Rodrigo and the challenges of dating while in the spotlight.

Louis Partridge (r.) opened up about his rumored romance with Olivia Rodrigo in a new interview. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / NurPhoto

Speaking with British Vogue in an interview published Sunday, the 20-year-old dished on the recent media attention surrounding his supposed relationship with the singer.

"Dating probably shouldn't be done in the public eye," Louis said. "There's enough going on between two people. You don't need the voices of thousands of others in your head."



While the two never formally shared the status of their relationship, dating rumors were all but confirmed when the Enola Holmes actor was spotted packing on the PDA with Olivia in December.

"I think she's got it a lot worse than I have," he said. "I can be a bit of a normal person. She's got tons and tons of eyes on her case."

His words certainly ring true, as Olivia's star power has invited plenty of scrutiny into her love life – a matter only amplified by her diary-entry-like songwriting style.