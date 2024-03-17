Olivia Rodrigo's rumored boyfriend Louis Partridge breaks silence on romance
London, UK - Louis Partridge has opened up about his rumored romance with Olivia Rodrigo and the challenges of dating while in the spotlight.
Speaking with British Vogue in an interview published Sunday, the 20-year-old dished on the recent media attention surrounding his supposed relationship with the singer.
"Dating probably shouldn't be done in the public eye," Louis said. "There's enough going on between two people. You don't need the voices of thousands of others in your head."
While the two never formally shared the status of their relationship, dating rumors were all but confirmed when the Enola Holmes actor was spotted packing on the PDA with Olivia in December.
"I think she's got it a lot worse than I have," he said. "I can be a bit of a normal person. She's got tons and tons of eyes on her case."
His words certainly ring true, as Olivia's star power has invited plenty of scrutiny into her love life – a matter only amplified by her diary-entry-like songwriting style.
Olivia Rodrigo has been linked to Louis Partridge since October 2023
The Grammy winner was famously linked to her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett, and their rumored romance is widely speculated to be the inspiration behind drivers license – the heartbreak anthem that launched her music career.
Olivia has made it a point not to confirm or deny the inspirations for any of her music, and that has remained true through her sophomore album, GUTS.
Though it seems she's looking to keep her romance with Louis under the radar, she has dropped a few hints on her social media, including a snap of a darts scoreboard bearing both of their initials.
The British actor has also been spotted at several stops of the GUTS World Tour, most recently being photographed at Olivia's St. Louis show on March 12.
