Here's how to buy the Olivia Rodrigo Stanley cup!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo 's anticipated Stanley collaboration is almost here, but snagging a cup for yourself will be no easy feat.

Olivia Rodrigo's anticipated Stanley collaboration is almost here, but snagging a cup for yourself will be no easy feat! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo & Leon Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 21-year-old singer has partnered with the ultra-viral Stanley brand to debut her own custom Quencher Tumbler, which will go on sale July 9.

The 40 oz. cup is in her signature purple hue and features colorful stars and the singer's "OR" logo across the front.

Considering Olivia's immense popularity and the rampant crowds for just about any limited-edition Stanley, it's safe to say this sale may be a bit of a free-for-all.

To help fans get a fair chance at snagging the cup, Stanley will employ a lottery-like system to select buyers for the drop. If you're getting flashbacks to the GUTS World Tour Ticketmaster queue, you've got the right idea.

So, how can Livies get a chance to buy the Stanley x Olivia Rodrigo collab?