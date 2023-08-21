Music release radar: Hottest albums and singles dropping August 21-27
The upcoming week is bringing on a pop princess takeover with new music from artists like Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, Ariana Grande, and more!
As August unfolds, things in the music world look are about to hit their peak with some fierce females.
First off, Victoria Monét, the reigning queen of anticipation, is set to drop her much-awaited sequel album to Jaguar, Jaguar II, featuring an incredible lineup including Kaytranada, Earth, Wind & Fire, and even her own daughter, Hazel.
And that's just the tip of the iceberg.
A surprise twist has ignited the excitement as two powerhouse artists, Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez, are stepping out with new singles on the exact same day.
But hold on, there's more! Olivia Rodrigo, the voice of a generation (Gen Z, that is), is ready to unleash yet another potential chart-topper with her latest single, too.
With so many tunes and boss babes to choose from, there's a lot dropping in a short amount of time.
So without further ado, let's dive in!
Albums by Ariana Grande, Almondmilkhunni, Ashnikko, BABY GRAVY, Tim McGraw, and Victoria Monét
- Ariana Grande - Yours Truly (Re-recordings) - August 25
Ariana Grande is treating Arianators with a gift in honor of the tenth anniversary of her 2013 debut album, Yours Truly.
On Friday, the 30-year-old will release a new project of a deluxe digital release fused with newly recorded live versions of Honeymoon Avenue and Daydreamin' and live performances dropped daily afterward.
- Almondmilkhunni - ENJOY THE RIDE: pt. 1 - August 25
Almondmilkhunni is gearing up to release the first part of her upcoming album, ENJOY THE RIDE: pt. 1, on Friday.
The album is said to be a collection of the pop-R&B artist's personal songs about love, loss, and self-discovery.
"ETR is gonna serve everything, I can feel it," exclaimed one eager fan beneath the singer's recent Instagram post.
- Ashnikko - WEEDKILLER - August 25
Ashnikko is releasing her upcoming debut studio album on Friday, titled WEEDKILLER.
Fans are eagerly claiming tracks by the alt-pop singer and rapper as their own, with one writing, "Which track am I claiming? Worms, worms, worms," under the singer's release update post on Instagram.
- BABY GRAVY (Yung Gravy & bbno$) - Baby Gravy 3 - August 25
Marking their third album release on the anniversary of their meeting, Yung Gracy and bbno$ are ready to drop some musical magic.
Baby Gravy 3 will be released on Friday by the star-studded rap duo.
In a recent Instagram post, Yung Gravy shared, "3 albums with my bestie," making it clear that this release is more than just a collection of tracks.
- Tim McGraw - Standing Room Only - August 25
Country legend Tim McGraw is releasing his 17th, yes 17th, studio album, Standing Room Only, on Friday.
The album is inspired by the past few years of his life, and he says the record is his most personal album to date, writing on Instagram, "After everything that happened in the world over the past few years... it made me want to find and record more meaningful, life affirming songs."
He went on to say, "This album came out of it, and I truly think it's the best project we've ever made."
- Victoria Monét - Jaguar II - August 25
Victoria Monét is releasing the sequel to her 2019 album, Jaguar.
"Can you believe it? JAGUAR’s older sister is coming out on the 25th! What better way to celebrate," she wrote in a post on Instagram.
The album is titled Jaguar II and is sure to be another R&B-style banger by the MONOPOLY singer.
On Monday, she also posted a reel announcing the release of a CD version of the upcoming album that will be shipped on its release date.
Singles by Conan Gray, Iam Tongi ft. James Blunt, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Olivia Rodrigo
In addition to the incredible lineup of albums this week, there are also a number of exciting pop music singles set to be released on Friday.
Conan Gray is releasing his second single of the year, titled winner.
Iam Tongi, who won season 21 of American Idol, and James Blunt are also releasing an official duet recording of Blunt's song Monsters. The song was Tongi's emotional audition song for the show, and the two did a dream-come-true collab of the track live on Idol.
Miley Cyrus is releasing her highly-anticipated single, Used To Be Young, which will be accompanied by an intimate ABC special.
Olivia Rodrigo is reportedly releasing a new single, get him back!, which eagle-eyed fans caught a glimpse of in the 20-year-old's cryptic tracklist reveal for her newest album, GUTS. Could this be the song they've been waiting for?
And finally, Selena Gomez is releasing a new single that she says is the perfect "fun little song" for the end of summer, titled, Single Soon.
Happy listening!
Cover photo: Collage: Cindy Ord / ANGELA WEISS / Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP (TAG24 Edit)