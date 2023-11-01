Olivia Rodrigo teases next single amid speculation of feature on new Hunger Games soundtrack

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has teased her next single with a snippet available through her hotline, which just may be a feature for a highly-anticipated new soundtrack !

Olivia Rodrigo (r) has teased a new song amid swirling rumors of her involvement in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes soundtrack. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & PA Images

The 20-year-old singer just dropped her sophomore album, GUTS, in September, but it seems she's already back for more!

Livies who call up her "heartbreak hotline" at 323-622-SOUR (7687) are now greeted with a brand-new song snippet, suggesting the imminent release of a new single.

Olivia has been using the number for promotion since her debut, and she continued the tradition by using it to tease her GUTS lead single, vampire.

Though the Grammy winner has also hinted at the streaming release of the vinyl-exclusive GUTS deluxe tracks, many fans are convinced the single will actually be a part of a buzzworthy new soundtrack.

While nothing has been formally confirmed just yet, many are now convinced that the song will be attached to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which hits theaters on November 17.