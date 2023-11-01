Olivia Rodrigo teases next single amid speculation of feature on new Hunger Games soundtrack
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has teased her next single with a snippet available through her hotline, which just may be a feature for a highly-anticipated new soundtrack!
The 20-year-old singer just dropped her sophomore album, GUTS, in September, but it seems she's already back for more!
Livies who call up her "heartbreak hotline" at 323-622-SOUR (7687) are now greeted with a brand-new song snippet, suggesting the imminent release of a new single.
Olivia has been using the number for promotion since her debut, and she continued the tradition by using it to tease her GUTS lead single, vampire.
Though the Grammy winner has also hinted at the streaming release of the vinyl-exclusive GUTS deluxe tracks, many fans are convinced the single will actually be a part of a buzzworthy new soundtrack.
While nothing has been formally confirmed just yet, many are now convinced that the song will be attached to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which hits theaters on November 17.
Will Olivia Rodrigo be on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snake soundtrack?
Amid the fan chatter, convincing evidence emerged as Rachel Zegler, who stars as Lucy Gray Baird in the highly-anticipated prequel, liked an X post from an Olivia Rodrigo fan page listing the phone number.
The upcoming flick has already dropped Zegler's version of The Hanging Tree, which was performed by Jennifer Lawrence in The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1, but no other updates have been announced regarding a complete soundtrack.
The Hunger Games franchise earned quite the reputation for star-studded soundtracks for the first three movies, with features from Taylor Swift, Lorde, The Weeknd, Coldplay, Kanye West, and more.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & PA Images