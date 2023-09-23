Olivia Rodrigo must-haves and merch to rock for the GUTS World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour is coming, which is all the more reason to check out some GUTS-themed fashion accessories and merch to wear to the show!

By Steffi Feldman

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour tickets are officially on sale, which is all the more reason to check out some GUTS-themed fashion for you and your friends to wear to the show!

Olivia Rodrigo has taken the world by storm with her new album GUTS and looks inspired by it. Olivia's new album GUTS has taken the world by storm, debuting at number one on the Billboard albums chart. But her new music era has come with its own mood that's inspired a wave of looks both through official merch and fan-created odes. The color pallet behind it all? Purple, black, and white. In case you missed the GUTS merch pop-up gallery in NYC, we've rounded up the best of the best in GUTS-inspired goodies to get you pumped for the GUTS World Tour! These are never a bad idea, right?

Clear GUTS World Tour stadium bag

This clear GUTS stadium bag is $24 - $36 at CradyCindyy on Etsy. One of our favorite fan-made items is fun and functional. This clear GUTS cross body bag by CraftyCindyy goes for $24 - $36 depending on the color and style of strap – which can be an adjustable nylon or chain. The bag is stadium compliant - as many arenas now require clear bags – so it's good to go for the show. Made for Livies by a Livie, you can match the bag color to your concert 'fit and switch out the bag strap as needed. logical, as Olivia would say.

GUTS beaded necklace

This funky GUTS beaded necklace is $17 at EversinceNYShop on Etsy. © Screenshot/Etsy/EversinceNYShop In the vein of concert friendship bracelets, which are likely to abound during the tour, homemade necklaces have also entered the chat. If you're not sold yet on making your own, this funky GUTS beaded necklace by EversinceNYShop is $17. The beads are subject to change for that particularly boho vibe, and the colorful necklace has a finished clasp. A parting message from the Etsy shop owner: "To all my Livies out there, this is for you."

Olivia Rodrigo GUTS glitter keychain

This fab GUTS glitter keychain is $10 from ComeWhatMayy on Etsy. © Screenshot/Etsy/ComeWhatMayy A new little token is a key to Livies' heart. This fabulous GUTS glitter resin keychain by ComeWhatMayy is $10 – or $1 more with a matching butterfly add-on. The keychain runs 4 centimeters and is highly customizable - you can choose the keyring color, chain, and pick between the cover of GUTS and Olivia's breakout Sour. Its design makes it look like an iPod throwback or a Spotify interface, and will have your keys looking like a (teenage) dream.

GUTS-inspired hand-stamped rings

These gorgeous aluminum rings are $10 each at MatterOfTimeRings on Etsy. © Screenshot/Etsy/MatterOfTimeRings These gorgeous hand-stamped aluminum GUTS-inspired rings by MatterOfTimeRings are $10 on Etsy. A different GUTS song title is hammered into each adjustable ring so that you can mix and match or collect them all for a whole matching set. The singer herself seems to have an affinity for silver GUTS-inspired rings. She posted a behind-the-scenes IG sporting her own silver "G" "U" "T" "S" rings in a similar style. Olivia might say that pretty isn't pretty, but these rings look pretty darn pretty to us.

GUTS hair clips

These GUTS-themed chunky resin hair clips are $10 - $15 at LilyKayCo on Etsy. © Screenshot/Etsy/LilyKayCo These $10 - $15 chunky resin GUTS-themed hair clips by LilyKayCo feature GUTS song titles emblazoned on 2-inch alligator hair clips. You can even choose what direction the letters will go depending on which side of your head you want to wear them! Fans can also stack their favorite titles on top of each other, creating their own playlists and hair goals at the same time. The barrettes are handmade, so expect slight variations in color - but no variations in cuteness.

