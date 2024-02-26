What is Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour setlist?
Palm Springs, California - Olivia Rodrigo has finally kicked off the GUTS World Tour, and she's treating fans to one impressive show filled with all of her biggest hits!
The 21-year-old launched her first-ever arena tour on February 23 in Palm Springs, California, and she's set to continue her stops across North America, the UK, and Europe through August.
The long-awaited GUTS World Tour setlist has officially been revealed, including hits from the central album as well as Olivia's debut, SOUR.
Opening with the fan-favorite single bad idea, right?, the 22-song set ends with all-american bitch before an encore set including good 4 u and get him back!.
The complete GUTS World Tour setlist is as follows:
- bad idea, right?
- ballad of a homeschooled girl
- vampire
- traitor
- drivers license
- teenage dream
- pretty isn't pretty
- love is embarrassing
- making the bed
- logical
- enough for you
- lacy
- jealousy, jealousy
- happier
- favorite crime
- deja vu
- the grudge
- brutal
- obsessed
- all-american bitch
- good 4 u
- get him back!
While the setlist includes songs from both of her albums, it also features one notable exception: the vinyl-exclusive track obsessed from the GUTS era.
Does Olivia Rodrigo sing unreleased songs on the GUTS World Tour?
Olivia has not made the GUTS deluxe tracks available on streaming, but the four songs – obsessed, scared of my guitar, stranger, and girl i've always been – have been released on vinyl.
obsessed is the only song of the quarter to be performed on the GUTS World Tour – so far.
The performance is undoubtedly a fan favorite already, and Olivia has dropped plenty of hints that a streaming release is coming fans' way eventually.
As for any major snubs, hope ur ok and 1 step forward, 3 steps back were the only tracks omitted from her two studio albums (both of which come from SOUR).
Cover photo: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP