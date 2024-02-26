What is Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour setlist?

Palm Springs, California - Olivia Rodrigo has finally kicked off the GUTS World Tour, and she's treating fans to one impressive show filled with all of her biggest hits!

Olivia Rodrigo performs a total of 22 songs at each GUTS World Tour show, including hits from both GUTS and SOUR. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 21-year-old launched her first-ever arena tour on February 23 in Palm Springs, California, and she's set to continue her stops across North America, the UK, and Europe through August.

The long-awaited GUTS World Tour setlist has officially been revealed, including hits from the central album as well as Olivia's debut, SOUR.

Opening with the fan-favorite single bad idea, right?, the 22-song set ends with all-american bitch before an encore set including good 4 u and get him back!.

The complete GUTS World Tour setlist is as follows:

bad idea, right?

ballad of a homeschooled girl

vampire

traitor

drivers license

teenage dream

pretty isn't pretty

love is embarrassing

making the bed

logical

enough for you

lacy

jealousy, jealousy

happier

favorite crime

deja vu

the grudge

brutal

obsessed

all-american bitch

good 4 u

get him back!

While the setlist includes songs from both of her albums, it also features one notable exception: the vinyl-exclusive track obsessed from the GUTS era.