Olivia Rodrigo celebrates legal drinking with 21st birthday snaps

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo rang in her 21st birthday at a lavish bash complete with famous faces and some seriously stellar style.

Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her 21st birthday with a lavish celebration over the weekend. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

The singer turned 21 on Tuesday, but with the GUTS World Tour on the horizon, she got her celebrations rolling early with a weekend birthday bash.

On Monday, Olivia wowed fans with snaps from her party shared via Instagram, where she poked fun at her excitement to start drinking – legally, that is.

"today is my last day of being able to underage drinking (hypothetically) !!!!" she wrote under the post.

The IG photos revealed her bold glam for the celebrations, rocking a dark red lip and her hair in a chic updo with a daring halter-top black dress.

Further photos showed Olivia celebrating with some of her closest friends, including Madison Hu, Tate McRae, and Iris Apatow.

Also featured was fellow singer Conan Gray, who appropriately commented, "her first drink ever!!!"

The Heather artist led Tuesday's tributes to the birthday girl, sharing some adorable new photos with Olivia in honor of her big day.