Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray team up for viral get him back! dance

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo teamed up with BFF Conan Gray to share an iconic dance routine to the viral GUTS track, get him back!

Olivia Rodrigo reunited with Conan Gray for a new TikTok where the duo danced to get him back! from Olivia's new album, GUTS. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo & Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb

As Livvies collectively panic over the GUTS World Tour ticket sales, Olivia is having some more fun celebrating her sophomore album.

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old singer dropped a new TikTok video where she and Conan performed a hilariously literal dance routine to the bridge of get him back!

The Heather artist noted Olivia's uppercut kiss in the comments, writing, "u punched me fr :(("

Of course, as fans gushed in the comment sections over the pair's long-awaited reunion, many couldn't help but ask if a collaboration could come anytime soon.

While Olivia dropped GUTS on September 8, Conan seems to be teasing his next studio album with his latest single, Winner, which was released on August 25.

With the GUTS World Tour on the horizon, there may be hope for fans to see the duo team up at one of Olivia's shows.