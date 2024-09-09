Olivia Rodrigo celebrates one year of GUTS: "Life is f****n' magical"

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has celebrated the one-year anniversary of her Grammy-nominated album, GUTS, with a sweet tribute to fans.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old musician took to Instagram to commemorate her sophomore album's first birthday.

"HAPPY ONE YEAR OF GUTS!!!" she wrote in the caption of a snap of herself smiling in a sprawling field.

"this is me today happy as a clam, grateful as hell," Olivia added.

"thank you so much for all the love you've shown this album the past 365 days. life is f****n magical!!!!"

GUTS managed to live up to the incredibly high expectations brought about by Olivia's 2021 debut, SOUR, earning acclaim from both fans and critics alike.

The 2023 record – which was launched with lead singles vampire and bad idea right? – earned six nominations at the 2024 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year.

The former Disney Channel star launched the GUTS World Tour in support of the album back in February, and she is now set to continue the concert series through 2025 thanks to the addition of several new festival shows in Latin America.