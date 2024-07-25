Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter rumored to collab – but is it true?

Los Angeles, California - Social media is rife with rumors that Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter are ready to work it out on the remix – but is there any truth to the chatter?

The Gen-Z pop stars were famously pitted against one another by fans after Olivia dropped her debut single, drivers license, in 2021.

As the track was widely speculated to be inspired by her alleged romance with her co-star, Joshua Bassett, many fans immediately theorized that Sabrina was the "blonde girl" referenced in the song, as Joshua was rumored to be dating her at that point.

In the ensuing months, Sabrina faced an onslaught of backlash from fans, and she ultimately hit back at the scandal in her own song called because i liked a boy.

So, it's safe to say that a collaboration between the two now would break the internet, but is it even possible?

The rumors first circulated on X this week thanks to pop culture accounts like @21metgala, but other than that, there is no concrete evidence of an impending team-up.

As for how the chatter started in the first place, the only potential hint (though still very far from a direct clue) is that Olivia's longtime producer, Dan Nigro, has followed Sabrina on Instagram.