Olivia Rodrigo drops new photo dump amid GUTS World Tour preparations

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo surprised fans with a new social media post as the star gears up for the GUTS World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo shared a new photo dump via Instagram on Saturday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

The singer, who will turn 21 on Tuesday, dropped a new photo dump via Instagram on Saturday, giving fans a peek at her recent adventures.

Captioned with three purple emojis, Olivia's post kicked off with a dreamy photo of her shadow and continued on to show her smiling in the sunshine while rocking an "I heart NY" tee.

The vampire artist also showcased her new Crumbl cookie collaboration, with one snap showing several of her limited-edition GUTS cookies.

The sweet treats will be exclusively available at Crumbl locations near her tour stops while she's in town.

Olivia will begin the GUTS World Tour on February 23 in Palm. Springs, California. The concert series, which will mark the Grammy winner's first arena tour, is currently planned to run through August 17 and includes stops across the US, Europe, the UK, and Canada.

The Breeders, Chappell Roan, Pinkpantheress, and Remi Wolf will serve as supporting acts for select shows throughout the run.