Olivia Rodrigo drops major GUTS World Tour surprise for fans!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has treated fans to a new line of merchandise inspired by her upcoming world tour in support of her sophomore album, GUTS.

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped new merch for fans to pick up before the GUTS World Tour begins on February 23. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The GUTS World Tour era has officially begun!

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old pop star unveiled a new line of clothing and accessories inspired by GUTS and its accompanying concert series, set to kick off next month.

The designs reference hits like all-american bitch and bad idea right? alongside photos of Olivia and the logo for the GUTS World Tour.

Along with sweatshirts, tank tops, and t-shirts, the new merch line also includes new bags and a poster.

The items are available for pre-order now on Olivia's website, and they should arrive just in time for the start of the tour, as the expected shipment date is currently listed as February 9.

The GUTS World Tour marks the first arena tour by the traitor artist following her debut SOUR Tour in 2021. Olivia opted to perform at smaller venues for the concert series despite the overwhelming demand, telling the Los Angeles Times at the time, "I don't think I should skip any steps."

Olivia is currently slated to play 75 shows across the US and Europe, but is she planning on extending the tour even further?