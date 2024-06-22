Olivia Rodrigo explores Lisbon as European leg of GUTS tour comes to a close
Lisbon, Portugal - Olivia Rodrigo shared some stylish snaps of her time in Europe for her GUTS World Tour. The latest stop? Lisbon, Portugal!
Olivia Rodrigo is out adventuring in Europe again, and the new pics are to die for.
On Saturday, the Lacy singer dropped some adorable shots of herself frolicking around the cobblestone streets of Lisbon.
The star wore a flouncy white lace top, ragged cutoff jean shorts, and some sweet red Mary Jane flats.
"lisbon!!!" she captioned the post.
"last stop of the european leg!!!"
Her fans jumped into the comments to hype up Olivia's latest post.
"So european girl LY," wrote one as another added, "PRETTIEST GIRL EVER!!!"
Some fans had questions for the singer, however!
"GIRL… WHEN U DROP THE LATAM DATES???" asked one, with other fans asking after her Latin American tour dates.
Others wanted to know if her postponed Manchester tour dates were being rescheduled: "we not rescheduling Manchester then?"
Olivia Rodrigo drops more Lisbon pictures on Instagram Stories
Two more pictures from her time in Lisbon can be seen on Olivia's Instagram Stories.
The first features the Obsessed artist enjoying a yummy-looking cheese and meat plate with bread and cocktails in a polka-dotted bandana, long braids, and sunglasses.
The second Insta Story pic shows Liv in the same white jersey tenniscore dress and a striped blue and white button up overshirt.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo