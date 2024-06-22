Olivia Rodrigo explores Lisbon as European leg of GUTS tour comes to a close

Lisbon, Portugal - Olivia Rodrigo shared some stylish snaps of her time in Europe for her GUTS World Tour . The latest stop? Lisbon, Portugal!

Olivia Rodrigo shared some stylish snaps of her time in Europe for her GUTS concert tour. The latest stop? Lisbon, Portugal! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is out adventuring in Europe again, and the new pics are to die for.

On Saturday, the Lacy singer dropped some adorable shots of herself frolicking around the cobblestone streets of Lisbon.

The star wore a flouncy white lace top, ragged cutoff jean shorts, and some sweet red Mary Jane flats.

"lisbon!!!" she captioned the post.

"last stop of the european leg!!!"

Her fans jumped into the comments to hype up Olivia's latest post.

"So european girl LY," wrote one as another added, "PRETTIEST GIRL EVER!!!"

Some fans had questions for the singer, however!

"GIRL… WHEN U DROP THE LATAM DATES???" asked one, with other fans asking after her Latin American tour dates.

Others wanted to know if her postponed Manchester tour dates were being rescheduled: "we not rescheduling Manchester then?"