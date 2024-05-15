Olivia Rodrigo suffers "embarrassing" wardrobe malfunction at GUTS World Tour

London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo suffered quite the fashion blunder at her latest stop on the GUTS World Tour.

Olivia Rodrigo's top unexpectedly popped open in the back during her performance on the GUTS World Tour in London on Tuesday. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@martareismatias

While performing in London on Tuesday, the 21-year-old's black top popped open in the back as she sang – fittingly – love is embarrassing.

Per footage shared by a fan, Olivia played off the mishap like a pro, continuing to sing while holding the top in place before signaling to her backup dancer for help.

The dancer attempted to fix it, but the top was a bit too stubborn, leaving the Grammy winner to run back off-stage to change once the song ended.

Thankfully, the rest of the show went according to plan, and Olivia even had a special someone watching in the audience as Livies caught her rumored beau, British actor Louis Partridge, singing along in the crowd.

The two sent fans into a frenzy earlier this month when the 20-year-old appeared to be on the other side of the camera for Olivia's TikTok announcing new stops on the GUTS World Tour.