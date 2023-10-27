Olivia Rodrigo fans call out Jimmy Kimmel for pointing out her "insecurity"

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo fans have rushed to the singer's defense after late-night host Jimmy Kimmel pointed out a physical flaw to joke that she was "not perfect" during her recent appearance on his show.

Olivia Rodrigo fans have defended the singer after an awkward moment from her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live went viral. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

The 20-year-old Grammy winner stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday to promote her sophomore album, GUTS.

As the 55-year-old brought out a vinyl record of the album, he highlighted the back cover, which features a close-up of Olivia's mouth as she holds her face and screams.

"You've got your mouth and a little chip of your tooth there also," Jimmy noted before adding, "You're not perfect after all!"

He then asked her how the chip happened, but Olivia admitted she didn't even know it was there.

"So new insecurity unlocked, thanks so much!" she joked.

Despite the traitor artist's clear willingness to play along with the quip, some Livies took to social media to call out Jimmy for drawing attention to it, particularly because of Olivia's discussions of her physical insecurities in the GUTS track pretty isn't pretty.