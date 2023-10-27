Olivia Rodrigo fans call out Jimmy Kimmel for pointing out her "insecurity"
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo fans have rushed to the singer's defense after late-night host Jimmy Kimmel pointed out a physical flaw to joke that she was "not perfect" during her recent appearance on his show.
The 20-year-old Grammy winner stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday to promote her sophomore album, GUTS.
As the 55-year-old brought out a vinyl record of the album, he highlighted the back cover, which features a close-up of Olivia's mouth as she holds her face and screams.
"You've got your mouth and a little chip of your tooth there also," Jimmy noted before adding, "You're not perfect after all!"
He then asked her how the chip happened, but Olivia admitted she didn't even know it was there.
"So new insecurity unlocked, thanks so much!" she joked.
Despite the traitor artist's clear willingness to play along with the quip, some Livies took to social media to call out Jimmy for drawing attention to it, particularly because of Olivia's discussions of her physical insecurities in the GUTS track pretty isn't pretty.
Did Jimmy Kimmel actually cross a line with his Olivia Rodrigo joke?
"see that doesn't even make sense as a joke cause at least two of the songs are about her not being perfect???" one fan said.
"what a weird thing to say to a young woman… its def gonna be one of her insecurities now," another wrote.
Despite the backlash online, Olivia was evidently a good sport about it, and others noted that the host may have been simply referencing lyrics from all american bitch where she calls herself "perfect."
The Disney+ star also shared a snap with Jimmy from the show in an Instagram post, thanking him for having her on the show and seemingly confirming that there's no bad blood after all.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo